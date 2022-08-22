Glamorous new all-day bar and restaurant to open in Harrogate town centre

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promising relaxed dining and drinking in beautiful, characterful surroundings, Cosy Club will open next week after an extensive renovation.

Set among among the row of shops at 37 Cambridge Street, the new interiors have an arts and crafts feel with wallpaper originally designed in 1895.

Even the table lamps were made by hand and the main bar features bespoke handmade stained-glass work.

The glamorous interiors of one of an existing Cosy Club bar-restaurant which is coming to Harrogate.

"Harrogate has been a target of ours for some time,” a spokesperson for Cosy Club said.

"As one of the best places to live in Britain, it is somewhere we are very excited to open.

"We can’t wait to bring a touch of glamour and our fresh, modern menu to the food scene.”

Cosy Club brand already has a formidable track record across England at locations including Bath, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Coventry, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Taunton, York and many more.

The chain is owned by Loungers, which was founded in Bristol in 2002 by a trio of long-standing friends, Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop.

As well as offering all-day menus featuring fresh and modern classics, extensive brunch, gluten free and vegan menus, Cosy Club prides itself on being just right for special occasions, especially for cocktails and brunch.

A spokesperson said: "We offer warm, welcoming service, amazing interiors and exceptional food and drinks.

"Our food is classic, comforting and familiar, elevated by excellent ingredients and beautiful presentation.