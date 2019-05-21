Gin distiller opens new shop in village

Gin and rum-maker Harrogate Tipple has opened a retail outlet at its Ripley distillery.

The vintage-style shop, adjacent to the Boar’s Head pub in the village, sells glassware and gifts and is offering tastings of the company’s craft products.

Its gin and rum are created by distiller Tom Nichol, a 48-year industry veteran who is a partner in the business and has previously distilled world-famous spirits including Tanqueray Ten.

He uses Harrogate Spring Water and botanicals from the Ripley Castle gardens and hothouse.

“We are really proud of the truly craft distilling we do here in Ripley,” said Steven Green, who co-founded the business with wife Sally in 2016.

“Having already received many requests from gin aficionados eager to see our copper stills and have a peek behind the scenes of Harrogate’s only local distillery, it was a natural next step to build out a retail space and get a licence to sell to visitors and tourists.

“The shop certainly reflects the personality of the brand, with an eclectic, fun and welcoming vintage feel, with glimpses of the gorgeous copper stills through the open shelves to allow customers to see us making the batches.”

The shop’s opening at the weekend followed the purchase of the distillery and head office building from the Ripley Castle Estate last week and brings the firm’s total investment to date to over £650,000.

The purchase of the 4,000 square foot property is part of the company’s long-term growth plans that also include the expansion of the corporate events business.

The distillery shop, which is immediately adjacent to the Boar’s Head pub on Main Street, Ripley, is open from 11am to 5pm Wednesday to Sunday during the summer months.