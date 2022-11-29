News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Giant ferris wheel going up in Harrogate town centre for Christmas season

Shoppers in the Cambridge Street area of Harrogate got their first look at the town's giant ferris wheel as it was installed yesterday.

By Graham Chalmers
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 9:33am
Going up: The illuminated giant 32m Ferris wheel will offer spectacular views of Harrogate town centre once fully installed.
Going up: The illuminated giant 32m Ferris wheel will offer spectacular views of Harrogate town centre once fully installed.

Located opposite Bettys between Parliament Street and Cambridge Crescent where the helter skelter stood last year, the illuminated giant 32m Ferris wheel will offer spectacular views of Harrogate town centre and the surrounding area for the entire festive season.

It will be launched, officially, this Friday, December 2, and runs to Tuesday, January 3, to coincide with the arrival of Harrogate Christmas Fayre on the same day.

Hide Ad

Boasting a wide variety of Swiss style chalets in the pedestrianised areas of Cambridge Street and Market Place in Harrogate town centre, the fayre will offer shoppers a great place for Christmas shopping and tasty treats.

Delivered by Harrogate Borough Council and Market Place Europe, this traditional Christmas market will take place in the town centre offering an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.=

Most Popular

Also coming up this Friday as part of a push for the Harrogate festive season is an outdoor ice skating rink at Crescent Gardens accompanied by an après ski bar offering treats and refreshments

The same location will also offer a colourful traditional carousel with children’s fairground rides.

Hide Ad

The Christmas Road Train – or Candy Cane Express – is also back in Harrogate town centre for 2022, co-funded by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

Free parking has now started after 3pm each day at Victoria Car Park.

HarrogateHarrogate Borough Council