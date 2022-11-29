Giant ferris wheel going up in Harrogate town centre for Christmas season

Going up: The illuminated giant 32m Ferris wheel will offer spectacular views of Harrogate town centre once fully installed.

Located opposite Bettys between Parliament Street and Cambridge Crescent where the helter skelter stood last year, the illuminated giant 32m Ferris wheel will offer spectacular views of Harrogate town centre and the surrounding area for the entire festive season.

It will be launched, officially, this Friday, December 2, and runs to Tuesday, January 3, to coincide with the arrival of Harrogate Christmas Fayre on the same day.

Boasting a wide variety of Swiss style chalets in the pedestrianised areas of Cambridge Street and Market Place in Harrogate town centre, the fayre will offer shoppers a great place for Christmas shopping and tasty treats.

Delivered by Harrogate Borough Council and Market Place Europe, this traditional Christmas market will take place in the town centre offering an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.=

Also coming up this Friday as part of a push for the Harrogate festive season is an outdoor ice skating rink at Crescent Gardens accompanied by an après ski bar offering treats and refreshments

The same location will also offer a colourful traditional carousel with children’s fairground rides.

The Christmas Road Train – or Candy Cane Express – is also back in Harrogate town centre for 2022, co-funded by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).