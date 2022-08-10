German-owned thread firm builds new Ripon base for UK expansion

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Madeira Group has started work to expand its UK base by hiring Lindum Group to build new premises at the Barker Business Park, Melmerby.

The company, which stores and distributes custom-made threads and embroidery equipment, has hired York-based construction firm Lindum to build the new premises, which will include a warehouse and offices for its 26 UK-based employees, as well as parking for 26 cars, two electric vehicle charging points, solar panels and eight covered cycle spaces.

Madeira managing director Karen Burrows said the project would meet BREEAM standards for best practice in sustainable building design, construction, and operation.

She added: “The new premises will offer dedicated space for the Madeira Training Courses and everyone working at Madeira is excited for the move.”

Madeira’s UK operation was established in 1983. Its Ripon-based team are among 400 employees around the world. The company has subsidiaries in Europe, the USA and Asia.

Its threads are used by commercial brands from mass production to haute couture and individual creation, on everything from sports to fashion, homewares to church adornments and are standard for branding, uniforms, corporate logos, and promotional items.

Lindum York was appointed after a competitive tender process. Ground works have now begun on site and the building’s foundations have been installed.

Managing director James Nellist said: “We were recommended to the team at Madeira by the owners of Barker Business Park and our previous client Hemingways, for which we built a new warehouse and head office there in 2019.

“After winning the tender, we worked with Madeira to develop its initial plans and come up with a final design which met their requirements.

“Sustainability is key for Madeira and among the proposals Lindum’s team put forward was a earthworks package which avoided any waste leaving the site.

“We developed a ‘cut and fill’ model, which allowed us to level the ground using the existing soil and aggregate while also saving the client money.

“So far, construction is going well. The foundations are in, and the building will now begin coming out of the ground.”