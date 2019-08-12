'Genius' new TV advert by Taylors of Harrogate sneak preview

After the success of its Sean Bean "where everything's done proper" TV advert, the latest Taylors of Harrogate premiere will take place tonight on ITV and this time it's coffee.

The new advert will air tonight, Monday for the very first time during hit TV show Emmerdale as part of Taylors' Why Didn’t We Think of Them Before?’ coffee bags campaign.

The new coffee bags by Taylors of Harrogate.

The multi-channel campaign ‘Why didn’t we think of them before?’ is to drive awareness of the popular Harrogate brand's tongue-in-cheek 'genius' invention of coffee bags - and what a fuss-free way it is to enjoy proper coffee.



The new ad, which will air in 60, 30 and 10 second cuts, features a number of comical scenarios where the idea of coffee bags has been scuppered throughout history, ending on the message “Ground coffee, in bags. Why didn’t we think of them before?”



Kelly Wright, senior brand manager for Taylors of Harrogate said: “We don’t take ourselves too seriously at Taylors.

"This campaign is funny, disruptive and self-deprecating, asking the question we’ve been asking ourselves for almost three years – why didn’t we think of them before?’ We hope everyone loves it as much as we do!

“Coffee bags are proof that you don’t need to compromise to enjoy proper coffee, but not enough people know they exist.

"We’re really excited to be championing Taylors coffee bags through this campaign, enlightening millions about this game changer of a product."

