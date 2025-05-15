Future-proof your family: A smarter alternative to care & childcare

One solution gaining popularity is the garden annexe and setting the bar for quality and longevity in the space are UK specialists, iHus. Their expertise in crafting a self-contained, stylish homes in the gardens of loved ones has resulted in transforming over 500 lives across the UK, with 100+ of those real annexes and families available to visit as part of their OpenHus network. It’s a modern, practical way to bring generations closer together while preserving independence and privacy.

Why consider an annexe?

Whether it’s for an elderly parent, an adult child struggling to get on the property ladder, or even flexible guest space. For families in Harrogate and beyond, annexes are ticking a lot of boxes:

1. Financial benefits

With care home fees averaging £1,250+ per week, it’s no wonder families are exploring alternatives. Building a garden annexe can be a cost-effective long-term investment. It keeps your loved ones close while avoiding the ongoing expense of care homes or assisted living facilities.

Similarly, for parents juggling childcare, an annexe can provide invaluable support. Having grandparents nearby (yet still independent) can create informal childcare opportunities, reducing reliance on expensive nursery or after-school care.

Unlike upsizing to a larger home or funding separate living arrangements, an annexe increases your property’s value while offering a controlled, one-time investment

2. Lifestyle & flexibility

Today’s annexes offer more than just extra living space. They’re designed for modern lifestyles, offering a balance of closeness and independence.

Whether it’s older relatives wanting to downsize but stay near family, or adult children saving for their own home, an annexe keeps loved ones connected without compromising anyone’s privacy.

It’s about future-proofing family life and creating a supportive environment where multiple generations can thrive, without stepping on each other's toes.

3. A thoughtful approach to care

Supporting elderly relatives doesn’t always mean residential care. For many families, a garden annexe is the perfect middle ground: close enough to offer help when needed, yet private enough to respect independence.

Having relatives nearby can reduce feelings of isolation, while giving peace of mind that help is on hand. It’s a more personal and dignified alternative to traditional care settings, tailored to your family’s unique needs.

Curious about how a garden annexe could work for your family? Discover more at AskHus Live in Harrogate...

Join iHus at Oatlands Community Centre, Harrogate, on May 21 for a friendly, informative day.

Drop in anytime between 12pm - 7pm

Expert talks at 1pm & 6pm

Browse material samples of our quality builds

Advice on planning permission, bespoke design, and ways to fund

Whether you’re ready to start your project or just exploring ideas, our team is here to guide you through the end-to-end process.

