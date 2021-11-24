Funeral firm turns B Corp

Sarah Jones, director of Harrogate-based Full Circle Funerals.

The B Corp movement aims to bring together like-minded business that want to meet the highest possible standards of social, community and environmental impact.

Full Circle Funerals, which also has funeral homes in Guiseley, Bramley and Halifax, has become one of over 400 B Corps in the UK and 4,000 worldwide. Harrogate Spring Water already holds the status, and room scent company NEOM in Harrogate is also working towards it.

Sarah Jones, founder of Full Circle Funerals, said: “Becoming a B Corp is a huge achievement for a business of our size and shows just how hard we are working to ensure we have a positive impact on the people we support, the community, our team and the world in which we live and work.

“The accreditation process is rigorous and has seen us being assessed on how we create benefit for our employees, the communities where we work, the environment and the bereaved people we support.”

Full Circle Funerals was also recently named Green Funeral Director of the Year at the national Good Funeral Awards.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Full Circle Funerals to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good.

“We know that Full Circle is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward”.

Although Full Circle has a clear purpose to support the wellbeing of every bereaved individual, it also have a stated mission to support cohesion and partnership working in the communities in which they live and work. This includes providing education, volunteering at local community projects, being proactive Dementia Friends and funding environmental apprenticeships at the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.

Ms Jones added: “Becoming a Certified B Corp has been a fascinating and exciting journey which has taught us so much about ourselves, our impact on others and our potential to become a force for good.