Fundraiser celebrates 100 years of Vision Support Harrogate District

Charity effort - Harjeet and Jess at one of the stalls at the Raworths Garden Party in Harrogate.

Raworth held the Garden Party last month when it welcomed Vision Support members as well as Raworths staff with their families, to raise funds for the charity which assists those in the Harrogate area living with visual impairment and blindness.

Zoe Robinson, managing partner at Raworths said: “It’s fantastic to be able to enjoy some in-person fundraising activities again. It’s been a very challenging period for all charities with fundraising avenues almost completely shut down during the lockdowns. We’re delighted to be able to support this incredibly important organisation.”

Vision Support was founded in February 1921 and was then known as the Harrogate Blind Association.

It offers support to local people who are blind or partially sighted, both at the centre on East Parade and through home visiting.

The Raworths event raised than £1,000 with a number of fun, child friendly stalls providing traditional favourites such as Lucky Lollies, Guess the Value of the Waitrose Basket and a Bottle Tombola. A bouncy castle, cake stall and refreshments were also available.

Vision Support brought along crafts made by their members as well as Vision Aids to inform Raworths staff and their families about their work.