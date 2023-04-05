News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
2 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
7 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
7 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
7 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Fresh look and new bar for Harrogate restaurant as it prepares for relaunch in Gino D’Acampo’s old site

A Harrogate town centre restaurant is bringing back the old school vibes - and its bar - in a grand relaunch taking place shortly.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST

When it first opened its doors in February 2022, Piccolino was hailed for being part of a "family of classic Italian restaurants".

Just one of a series of restaurants located in towns and cities across England from Ilkley to Bristol, Collingham to London, Piccolino took over the spot vacated by Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant headed up by Italian celebrity chef D’Acampo which had closed a month earlier after four years in Harrogate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located at 46-48 Parliament Street, owners Individual Restaurants are now set to unveil a fresh new look at Piccolino Harrogate.

Part of a series of restaurants located in towns and cities across England from Ilkley to Bristol, Collingham to London, Piccolino Harrogate took over the spot vacated by Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant.Part of a series of restaurants located in towns and cities across England from Ilkley to Bristol, Collingham to London, Piccolino Harrogate took over the spot vacated by Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant.
Part of a series of restaurants located in towns and cities across England from Ilkley to Bristol, Collingham to London, Piccolino Harrogate took over the spot vacated by Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant.
Most Popular

Word is Piccolino will retain its sumptuous surroundings, quality food and drink and laidback atmosphere when it relaunches – while adding a bar and DJs.

The invitation-only relaunch takes place on Thursday, April 27.

BristolLondonIlkley