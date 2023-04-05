Fresh look and new bar for Harrogate restaurant as it prepares for relaunch in Gino D’Acampo’s old site

When it first opened its doors in February 2022, Piccolino was hailed for being part of a "family of classic Italian restaurants".

Just one of a series of restaurants located in towns and cities across England from Ilkley to Bristol, Collingham to London, Piccolino took over the spot vacated by Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant headed up by Italian celebrity chef D’Acampo which had closed a month earlier after four years in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located at 46-48 Parliament Street, owners Individual Restaurants are now set to unveil a fresh new look at Piccolino Harrogate.

Part of a series of restaurants located in towns and cities across England from Ilkley to Bristol, Collingham to London, Piccolino Harrogate took over the spot vacated by Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant.

Word is Piccolino will retain its sumptuous surroundings, quality food and drink and laidback atmosphere when it relaunches – while adding a bar and DJs.