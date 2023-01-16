Free parking for Harrogate shoppers for five Saturdays thanks to Harrogate BID

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Eight hours free parking gives people plenty of time to explore our great shops."

Motorists heading to the town centre over the next five Saturdays (January 21 and 28, and February 4, 11 and 18) will be able to park free of charge, between 10am and 6pm, in Victoria Car Park – thanks to an initiative by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Eight hours free parking gives people plenty of time to explore our great shops and enjoy a bite to eat in one of our many excellent bars, restaurants and cafes.

“By providing free parking in Harrogate over the next five Saturdays, we are giving residents and visitors an added incentive to come in to town to shop, eat and drink, to continue the positivity into the new year.”

Harrogate BID’s latest move to support shops – and shoppers - comes hot on the heels of its ‘Free after Three’ initiative, where it funded free parking on the first four days of the week from Monday, December 5, until Thursday, January 5, 2023.

On top of this, the business organisation is again sponsoring the ‘Sunday Freeway’ during the months of January and February, providing bus passengers with free travel into the town centre on The Harrogate Bus Company’s fleet of electric buses.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: "These are only a few examples of how Harrogate BID is supporting town centre businesses, in particular those in the retail and hospitality sectors.

“Thanks to the efforts of a number of organisations, including Harrogate BID, businesses in retail and hospitality saw increased sales, including some reporting their best December in many years."

Not-for-profit organisation Harrogate BID, which is funded for and by traders and firms, is set to face a ballot later this year of businesse which pay an annual levy towards its work to decide whether it is to carry on its work after its current five-year term ends.

