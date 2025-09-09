Free HR event will reveal how to attract, engage and retain top talent

Next week four leading HR and workplace experts, including James Austin from LCF Law in Harrogate, are hosting a free event for company directors and senior HR managers that will reveal how smart businesses are solving recruitment and retention challenges through strategic workplace wellbeing.

The event will be held on Thursday September 18, between 9am and 12pm, at workplace interiors specialist, Ultimate’s vast £2.5million workplace experience centre, known as The Hive, which sits between Skipton and Keighley in Cross Hills. Places are already filling up fast with a limited number remaining.

Attendees will hear from James Austin who is an employment law partner at Harrogate’s LCF Law. He’ll explore the practical and legal challenges of strategic restructuring and provide a commercial perspective, including how to navigate difficult conversations and avoid common pitfalls, as well as revealing how to move people on while preserving relationships and protecting the business.

Ultimate’s CEO, Dan Platt, will offer an insight into how thoughtful design supports productivity and wellbeing in modern workplaces. Guests can also work in The Hive during the afternoon to experience the immersive venue’s state-of-the-art hot desks and pods.

James O'Neill brings two decades of recruitment expertise with Hays in Yorkshire. He’ll offer a valuable UK employment market update, share exclusive insights from Hays' 2025 Working Well Report and describe the talent strategies that work in the current market.

Susan Gee heads occupational health and wellbeing at Yorkshire Water and is a director of consultancy practice, Paritier, which focuses on women’s health in the workplace. With over 40 years' experience supporting diverse organisations, Susan will explain how to embed wellbeing as a genuine part of workplace culture.

James Austin explained: “Recruitment and talent retention is a hot topic right now and this one-off event will show how forward-thinking businesses can transform recruitment challenges into a competitive advantage through strategic wellbeing initiatives that attract, engage and retain top talent. Whether businesses are struggling to attract quality candidates, watching talented employees leave, or facing the challenging task of reducing workforces, this event has the answers.

“Attendees will gain market intelligence that can give them the edge in today's competitive hiring landscape and will leave with proven wellbeing strategies that boost retention rates and employee satisfaction. They’ll also be armed with practical tools that are easy to implement to transform workplace culture, as well as understanding the redundancy process.

“Crucially, it also promises to be a superb networking opportunity, in the inspiring surroundings of The Hive, and we already have dozens of company directors and senior HR decision makers signed up, but we still have a limited number of spaces remaining, and anyone interested should register now.”

For further information about the event and to reserve a place, contact [email protected]