Free fondant fancies at Bettys today for its 100th anniversary

Harrogate's legendary Bettys is celebrating is 100th birthday today in style - a visit from the TV cameras, a new blue plaque and free fondant fancies for customer!

The famous tearooms will be welcoming BBC Look North with live broadcasts on the lunchtime and evening news and interviews with chair, Lesley Wild, as well as with staff and customers who will all be receiving free fondant fancy each!

There will also be the unveiling of a new Harrogate Civic Society plaque all about Bettys' history on the side of its main Harrogate town centre branch.

Now based on Parliament Street, Frederick Belmont originally opened the first Bettys Café Tea Rooms at 9 Cambridge Crescent in Harrogate on July 17, 1919.

The famous family business has been holding a series of celebrations all year, today, Wednesday is the big day.

Bettys' managing director Simon Eyles said people’s interaction with its programme of celebration events and mouthwatering new “treats” had been incredible.

One idea which had taken off, in particular, was the appeal for customers of the famous tearooms and craft bakers to share their memories over the years.

Mr Eyles said: “We are really moved by how people have responded to our birthday.

“2019 is truly turning out to be a landmark year for Bettys.

“At the start of the year we created a page on our website for people to share their own Bettys memories and stories and some of these are absolute treasures.

“It really drives home what Bettys means to people, and how much a part of people’s family tradition Bettys is.”

The independent company, which has six Bettys Café Tea Rooms and shops, remains proud that it can boast a special place in the hearts of its customers around the world.

It’s also featured in the Sunday Times ‘the 100 best companies to work for” in the UK list

This year’s anniversary celebrations have included in-person talks by the husband-and-wife team most associated with the famous company in the modern era, Lesley Wild and Jonathan Wild, the great-nephew of Bettys founder, Frederick Belmont who arrived in Yorkshire from Switzerland in 1907.

The array of special treats on offer to its loyal customers has been vast - a Centenary Gift Bag, Centenary Milk Chocolate Guinea, Centenary Fruit Cake, Centenary Fondant Fancies plus Cheeky Little Rascals, miniature versions of one of its most popular individual items, the Fat Rascal.

Mr Eyles is vowing the company’s celebrations will carry on all year.

He said: “We will have events in all the branches throughout the year.

“We will also continue to share stories from our history and we will keep surprising people with delightful and delicious new treats – with a bit of a twist!”

