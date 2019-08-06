Free buses boost for Harrogate as electric travel proves popular

A new deal between Harrogate Bus Company and leading Harrogate brand Harrogate Spring Water means passengers can carry on enjoying its free electric bus service.

The Harrogate Bus Company’s innovative “Sunday Freeway” promotion has already seen a huge 70 per cent rise in customer numbers travelling on four bus routes to shop, dine and enjoy the town centre, delivering a welcome boost to local businesses.

Now its Harrogate Electrics bus services 2A, 2B, 3 and 6, which link Bilton, Dene Park, The Knox, Jennyfield and Pannal Ash with the town centre, will continue to be free to use every Sunday, thanks to generous support from the producers of Harrogate Spring Water.

New shop to open in Harrogate town centre



Harrogate Water Brands’ chief executive James Cain OBE said: “The success of Harrogate’s free electric buses on Sundays is clear for everyone to see, both in reducing congestion and pollution on our streets and in generating increased footfall in our town centre.

“Caring for the environment and our community is at the heart of all we do, and so we’re very pleased to help keep Harrogate’s popular and highly valued electric buses free for everyone on Sundays, as well as to continue our support for winter Sunday buses through Nidderdale, which provide a vital community transport link for residents and visitors to this beautiful part of Yorkshire.

The news means that free Sunday travel for all customers on routes 2A, 2B, 3 and 6 will continue for at least another two months, until the end of September and the 24 winter service between Pateley Bridge and Harrogate will again continue to run on Sundays.

The wider partnership between the bus company and Harrogate Water Brands builds on the successful collaboration that has kept much-needed winter Sunday buses on route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge running since 2017.

The additional funding from Harrogate Water ensures the Nidderdale Sunday buses will also continue to stay on the road this winter.

The two firms are also working on further joint initiatives ahead of the UCI 2019 Road World Cycling Championships which arrives in Harrogate next month.

Pledge to restore Stray in Harrogate to 'former glory' after major excavations



The extended partnership between The Harrogate Bus Company and Harrogate Water Brands follows on from a successful initial sponsorship p between the bus operator and The Spirit of Harrogate, makers of Slingsby Gin, which first supported the free Sunday service on the town’s Electric buses.

The Harrogate Bus Company’s CEO Alex Hornby said: “I’m delighted that we will be able to continue with our ‘Sunday Freeway’ free journeys on our amazing Harrogate Electrics buses, thanks to this exciting new package of initiatives and generous sponsorship from our friends at Harrogate Water.

“The continued support for winter Sunday buses on our service 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge is also excellent news for rural communities.

"Our buses bring many visitors into the area, as well as providing an essential transport link for residents in Nidderdale, while helping to reduce congestion and to protect the environment.

“Our free Harrogate Electrics buses every Sunday deliver a significant boost to other locally owned businesses in the town centre.

"Now that our ‘Sunday Freeway’ services are to continue, there’s surely no better time to leave the car at home, hop on a free bus, relax and enjoy Sundays with all the wonderful things that our town has to offer.”

Harrogate Water Brands’ chief executive James Cain OBE said: “Harrogate will be very much in the spotlight when the UCI 2019 Road World Championships arrive next month.

"We’re looking forward to working with The Harrogate Bus Company to show our unique and beautiful town at its very best.”

90s nostalgia - Stray FM's early years in Harrogate