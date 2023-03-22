Free brownies offer as Harrogate cafe reopens in town centre after refurbishment

Lee Teal, the founder and owner of award-winning Love Brownies which started as a family business in Ilkley, said: “We are extremely excited to announce the reopening of our Harrogate store and café.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in to check out the shop’s new look and enjoy one of our delicious brownies and tasty savoury dishes."

Located at 28 Montpellier Parade, recent weeks have seen Love Brownies busy making over the Harrogate store, adding a splash of paint and stocking up on its delicious brownie stash.

Lee Teal, owner of Harrogate's Love Brownies.

As a thank you for its customers’ loyalty, the cafe is offering a ‘Brew & Brownie’ deal in store the rest of this month.

That means a free brownie with every hot drink purchased from Monday to Thursday throughout March.

Lee Teal said: “Our new interior is a true reflection of Love Brownies – it is fun, vibrant and colourful.

"Being a Yorkshire-based business has meant that our Harrogate store has become a flagship for Love Brownies’ brand future.”

Love Brownies cafe on Montpellier Parade, Harrogate.

Customers keen to check out the new and improved Harrogate café can take advantage of their relaunch offer by saying the secret password at the till; ‘this brew needs a brownie!’.

Love Brownies Harrogate is open Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.