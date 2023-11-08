Free advice to Harrogate businesses on how to make sustainability happen successfully on offer next week
The meeting on Monday, November 13 will welcome a special guest - Jemima Parker, chair of Zero Carbon Harrogate, a charity dedicated to making Harrogate District a zero carbon community by 2030.
Taking place at Harrogate College from 5.30pm to 8pm, Jemima will outline the free resources available to be able to achieve their ambition of boosting sustainability.
To illustrate how real progress can be made, there will be a case study from Angela Macready, Associate Solicitor at LCF Law about incorporating sustainability into a business.
Helen Fox, Sustainability Director and Fran Woodward, Marketing Director of at Harrogate-based company Flotilla will discuss carbon accounting and how to develop a Net Zero plan.
In the second part of next Monday’s meeting, Jack Colding, Sustainability Officer for York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub will outline the support available from North Yorkshire Council and the Local Enterprise Partnership.
Andy Rickard, Facilitator for Sustainability Advisory Board will focus on a new peer advisory board service for Harrogate businesses.
Also on the agenda, after a welcome and introduction from chamber President Sue Kramer, will be a charity guest speaker from the Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation.
The net zero part has been facilitated by Dr Jane Gaukroger.
Members and guests will have the opportunity to network with light refreshments from 5.30pm.
To book a place: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events