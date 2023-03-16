Fourth-generation Harrogate builder calls on fellow tradespeople to fill retrofit skills gap

Speaking before the launch of today’s “Retrofit Your Home” event at Harrogate College organised by Zero Carbon Harrogate, Steve Hall of WT Hall Builders said demand from householders in Harrogate for retrofitting was growing but there was still a skills gaps in the town’s building trade.

“We’re getting regular enquiries from people around Harrogate who want to make their homes warmer and don’t know where to start,” said Steve.

“We’re always happy to help, but our order books are often full.

Pictured - Steve Hall of WT Hall Builders in Harrogate said demand from householders for retrofitting in the town was growing but there was still a skills gaps in the building trade.

"It would be great if there were other builders with the right knowledge and experience out there to refer these people to when we can’t fit them in.

"It’s really holding back retrofitting across our region”

Steve is regarded as one of the Harrogate area’s leading sustainable housing tradesmen and works to some of the highest standards of energy efficiency.

A fourth-generation builder, he first became interested in sustainable buildings around ten years ago when he was working on his father’s house.

He is keen to ensure that retrofitting homes is possible for everyone, not just the wealthy.

“I’m a firm believer that you can make a difference in any home, and often the changes are really cost effective,” he said.

“There are lots of things you can do. Some low- and mid-range in terms of cost and then obviously some more expensive options.

"It’s not always about fancy heat pumps and solar panels, you can make a real difference with insulation.

"It doesn’t need to be a Grand Designs-worthy giant new build box.

"There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to retrofitting, it needs to be bespoke.”

Steve Hall will be at Zero Carbon Harrogate’s event today, Thursday, March 16 from 6.30pm to 8pm to talk homeowners through the retrofitting process.

To register for a place:

For more on Zero Carbon Harrogate, including free retrofit training courses for builders:

Get in touch with WT Hall Builders: