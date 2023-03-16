News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
1 hour ago TikTok expected to be banned on government devices over data fears
2 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
2 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
2 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Fourth-generation Harrogate builder calls on fellow tradespeople to fill retrofit skills gap

A Harrogate builder is calls on fellow tradespeople to meet growing demand from local homeowners to make houses more energy efficient and says it doesn’t need to be all Grand Designs.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT

Speaking before the launch of today’s “Retrofit Your Home” event at Harrogate College organised by Zero Carbon Harrogate, Steve Hall of WT Hall Builders said demand from householders in Harrogate for retrofitting was growing but there was still a skills gaps in the town’s building trade.

“We’re getting regular enquiries from people around Harrogate who want to make their homes warmer and don’t know where to start,” said Steve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re always happy to help, but our order books are often full.

Pictured - Steve Hall of WT Hall Builders in Harrogate said demand from householders for retrofitting in the town was growing but there was still a skills gaps in the building trade.
Pictured - Steve Hall of WT Hall Builders in Harrogate said demand from householders for retrofitting in the town was growing but there was still a skills gaps in the building trade.
Pictured - Steve Hall of WT Hall Builders in Harrogate said demand from householders for retrofitting in the town was growing but there was still a skills gaps in the building trade.
Most Popular

"It would be great if there were other builders with the right knowledge and experience out there to refer these people to when we can’t fit them in.

"It’s really holding back retrofitting across our region”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve is regarded as one of the Harrogate area’s leading sustainable housing tradesmen and works to some of the highest standards of energy efficiency.

A fourth-generation builder, he first became interested in sustainable buildings around ten years ago when he was working on his father’s house.

He is keen to ensure that retrofitting homes is possible for everyone, not just the wealthy.

“I’m a firm believer that you can make a difference in any home, and often the changes are really cost effective,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are lots of things you can do. Some low- and mid-range in terms of cost and then obviously some more expensive options.

"It’s not always about fancy heat pumps and solar panels, you can make a real difference with insulation.

"It doesn’t need to be a Grand Designs-worthy giant new build box.

"There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to retrofitting, it needs to be bespoke.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Hall will be at Zero Carbon Harrogate’s event today, Thursday, March 16 from 6.30pm to 8pm to talk homeowners through the retrofitting process.

To register for a place:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/retrofitting-your-home-tickets-517777515487

For more on Zero Carbon Harrogate, including free retrofit training courses for builders:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

https://www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/

Get in touch with WT Hall Builders:

http://www.wthallbuilders.com/index.html

Zero Carbon HarrogateHarrogate College