Former Harrogate Town player swaps football pitches for financial planning

Harrogate Town’s former defender, John McCombe, is scoring new goals off the pitch.

The ex-professional footballer, who has strong family ties to the area through his brother Jamie, a fellow former pro now living in Harrogate, has swapped football boots for financial planning.

When John, who played for Harrogate Town in 2017 and 2018, first pulled on a football shirt at just 10 years old he thought he’d made it.

The dream was real. A career in professional football. Stadium lights and the roar of thousands.

Former Harrogate Town player John McCombe. Images supplied by Paul Swift Photography.

But the day that defined his life didn’t happen in front of thousands of fans. It came years later, far from the pitch, after deep personal loss, burnout, and the realisation that success means nothing if you’re not living the life you want.

Today, the dad of two’s mission matters even more. Helping people build the life they truly want. One that works for them, not against them.

Growing up in the former mining village of South Elmsall, Wakefield, John developed a strong sense of community and the value of hard work in a tight-knit family.

His dad, Paul, fixes factory sewing machines in Leeds, and for over 30 years, his mum, Jackie, was head cook in a local nursing home.

“They taught me to work hard and look out for people,” John said. “That’s never left me.”

At age 10, John signed for Huddersfield Town, debuting at 17 years old, before playing for Hereford United, Port Vale, Mansfield, York City, Macclesfield, Chester, Harrogate Town, and Hyde United.

But in 2020, John’s world stopped. His mum was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and died just two weeks later. At the same time, his dad faced life-saving lung surgery.

And football, the game that was so much a part of John’s life, came to a standstill as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I lost my mum and the sport I loved,” said John. “I couldn’t afford to lose my dad as well. It made me realise life’s too short to spend it on things that don’t make you happy.”

When the world fell silent in lockdown, John channelled his grief into action.

In the early hours, as he delivered groceries through the sleepy, silent streets of Leeds for sustainable delivery company The Modern Milkman, a new idea began to take shape.

Those still and empty roads sparked the vision that would become JPM Logistics.

Spotting a gap in the soaring demand for home delivery, John and his brother, former professional footballer Jamie, of Harrogate, launched the Yorkshire-based logistics firm.

Starting with just nine milk rounds, they grew to 60 vans across Yorkshire and the Northeast, turning over £2.2 million before John and Jamie sold the business in 2022.

But the pace took its toll. “I’d missed weddings and birthdays during my football career. I no longer wanted to miss my daughters’ school drop-offs, plays, and childhood moments. The demand for home delivery had soared, but I was exhausted.

“I needed a life we could enjoy as a family, not one dictated by work.”

No matter the setback, John has never stood still, always looking for opportunities while holding on to the family values that shaped him.

Back in 2014, alongside his then business partner, football manager and former professional player, David McGurk, he co-founded Pro Player Football Academy.

One of the first of its kind, the academy bridged the gap between grassroots football and the professional academies.

The academy went on to thrive for a decade, even franchising before John and David sold the business in 2024.

“Football gave me the adrenaline,” said John. “The academy felt safe and comfortable.

“It showed me what resilience and determination can build. A business with value that I could successfully exit.

“Each chapter taught me something new. How to build, how to lead, and how to help others succeed.”

Today, John runs McCombe & Co Financial Planning, a partner practice of St James’s Place, the UK’s largest wealth management company.

Based in West Yorkshire, he works with business owners, professionals and families, helping them plan not just for their money, but for the life they want to live.

Unlike many advisors who focus purely on products and pensions, John uses his personal experience in building and selling businesses to bring added value to his clients, especially fellow business owners.

His approach combines financial planning with education, helping people understand behaviours around money, building better financial habits, and changing perceptions of what financial advice really means.

“It’s not just about investments or retirement pots,” John explained. “It’s about making sure the right money is in the right place at the right time. True financial planning is about relationships, understanding people, and coaching them to make good decisions for the long term.”

As a dad himself, John understands the pressures of balancing work, family and financial responsibilities. That’s why his first step is always giving people the chance to talk openly about their goals before making any decisions.

His long-term aim is to inspire the next generation, encouraging young people to see financial planning as a way of creating freedom and opportunity, not restriction.

“Football taught me discipline, business taught me resilience, and losing my mum – and nearly my dad - taught me what really matters in life,” said John. “Now I help people plan for a future they’re excited about, not just one they can or can’t afford.” x8g3qyt

