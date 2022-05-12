Food talk sees Boroughbridge MD go back to his old school

Stevland Town, managing director of the transport division at cold storage and transport business Reed Boardall, spoke to 30 children from Boroughbridge Primary School, where he was once a pupil, about how their food gets from farm to fork.

Stevland Town is managing director of the transport division at cold storage and transport business Reed Boardall, which employs almost 800 staff at its facility in Roecliffe.

He talked to around 30 children about how almost all the food the children eat at home has been carried on a lorry and that each Reed Boardall vehicle delivers enough food to fill 400 cars each time it goes to a depot or supermarket.

Mr Town said: “As a local business, we believe it’s vital that we give back to the local community whenever we can, particularly as so many of the children’s parents work at our Boroughbridge site either in the warehouse or as drivers and, indeed, we’re currently recruiting for many more.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a former pupil myself, I was particularly pleased to be able to help the children’s learning by explaining more about how their food makes its journey from farm to food processor and on to the supermarkets before it reaches their table.”

Reed Boardall is one of the largest temperature-controlled food distribution businesses in the UK. Its fleet of 196 vehicles operates 24 hours a day, year round, delivering 12,000 pallets of frozen food daily for its clients, who include all the UK’s main supermarkets.