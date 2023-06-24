Five new beers unveiled by Harrogate brewery that is still a true pioneer in its 30th anniversary year

Owned by the Fozard family since 2011, Rooster’s affinity with the US beer scene is well known, with both Oliver Fozard, head brewer, and Tom Fozard, Rooster’s commercial director, regularly visiting the States in a transatlantic exchange of ideas.

As part of the Hornbeam Park-based family business’s 30th anniversary celebrations, which will include the inaugural Suds With Buds beer festival with street food and live music in just over a week’s time, Rooster’s has lined up a series of exclusive new beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commercial Director Tom Fozard said: "American influence has always been at the core of our DNA, with Rooster’s founding brewer, Sean Franklin having pioneered a new style of beer using new world hops he imported from the USA in the early 1990s.

Rooster’s affinity with the US beer scene has led to a series of new collaborative beers.

"Up to that point, it was something that had never been done in the UK before.”

American Celebration: The Rooster’s beers

1 Southbound

Brewed in collaboration with Crooked Stave from Denver, Colorado, a 5.0% NZ Pils, released in can and keg.

2 Insert Name Here

Brewed with Bale Breaker, from Yakima in Washington State, a 4.9% American Pale Ale.

3 What’s That In Litres?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewed with Odell Brewing Co, one of the largest craft breweries in the USA, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, a 5.3% juicy Pale Ale.

4 Everything’s Just Swell!

A three-way collaboration with California’s Green Cheek Beer Co, recent winners of no fewer than four medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup and Everywhere, a relatively new start-up brewery that’s quickly developed a strong reputation on the West Coast, this 5.7% West Coast Pils will be launched at Suds With Buds.

5 To be announced

Georgia’s New Realm Brewing Co. will complete the set towards the end of the summer.

The Atlanta-based brewery was co-founded by Mitch Steele, one of the most revered US brewers, especially for American IPAs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad