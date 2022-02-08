First announcement about this year's Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on the Stray

After a sellout first year in 2021, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will return to The Stray on June 25-26.

After a sellout first year in 2021, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will return to The Stray on June 25-26.

The family foodie festival focuses on a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses, a stage with live music, entertainers and performers, an extensive children’s activities programme and a selection of fairground rides.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expanding on current attractions for 2022, organisers promise a jam-packed weekend of food, drink and entertainment, with new performances, musicians and interactive activities for all ages, as well as a larger Artisan Market of over 90 independent traders.

"After a sell-out 2021 show, we're thrilled to be returning to this town-centre locations," aid Michael Johnston, Festival Director.

"Covid restricted the event significantly last year - despite this, we received huge support from the people of Harrogate. We're looking forward to putting on our full, non-restricted experience in 2022."

Taking pride of place at the festival will be the Cookery Theatre, sponsored and hosted by Leeds Cookery School, which will showcase professional, internationally renowned chefs demonstrating their favourite dishes live to an audience of attendees all weekend.

“It was amazing to see the community of Harrogate come back together in 2021 after such a difficult year, and we’re proud to continue to provide a place to celebrate local talent that the whole family can enjoy," said Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Coordinator.

"We’re putting our all into planning an amazing festival for 2022, and can’t wait to get back to The Stray.”

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will be supporting MIND in Harrogate, who support those suffering with mental health difficulties, having already raised over £45,000 for the MIND charity.

Thousands are expected to descend on The Stray, on June 25-26, 2022.