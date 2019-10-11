Firms in Wetherby and Harrogate named among UK’s best for sales growth

Three local companies have been named the much-watched 15th annual Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 league table.

Wetherby-based insulation distributor Encon, which employs 646 people nationally, recorded sales of £300m to rise 98th to 66th place in the table, which ranks Britain’s private mid-market growth companies by sales.

Tea and coffee group Bettys and Taylors, which employs over 1,400 people from its Harrogate base, registered sales of £208m to rise from 145th to 124th place.

Caddick Group, which is currently involved in major development schemes in Yorkshire, Manchester and London, rang up sales of £212m to take 118th place.

Rachel Engwell, partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: “Whilst the headwinds of political and economic uncertainty have been a consistent feature of the UK economy over the past year, mid-market firms have continued to prove their resilience. They’ve demonstrated their adaptability to uncertain times and found opportunities for growth, both at home and abroad.”

The Top Track 250 is sponsored by Grant Thornton and Lloyds Banking Group, and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.