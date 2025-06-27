Fire-damaged Knaresborough pub goes on market for £100,000 offering rare redevelopment opportunity
The Cricketers in Calcutt has been put up for sale by WTS Property Consultants with an asking price of £100,000.
Located just half a mile from Knaresborough town centre and adjacent to Calcutt Oval – home to Knaresborough Forest Cricket Club – the property has long been a community hub.
That changed in the early hours of April 1, when fire crews from across North Yorkshire were called to tackle a large-scale blaze at the premises.
The fire caused extensive damage, prompting emergency services and council statements expressing concern for community safety.
Following the incident, police arrested a woman on suspicion of arson.
Owners of the property are welcoming offers over £100,000, however are not allowing internal viewings due to fire damage.
The listing on Rightmove reads: “The Cricketers is a three-storey detached property of stone and brick construction, with later single storey additions.
"The property is heavily fire damaged following a fire in April 2025.”
"Externally there is a trade patio to the rear and a grass beer garden to one side.
"There is car parking for around 20 vehicles.
"The property's Gross External Area is around 2,978 square feet and it sits on a plot size amounting to circa 0.416 of an acre.”
With its £100,000 price tag, the site offers a rare opportunity for developers or hospitality entrepreneurs.
For more information, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163782878#/?channel=COM_BUY
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.