Fire-damaged Knaresborough pub goes on market for £100,000 offering rare redevelopment opportunity

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:10 BST
A once-popular pub in Knaresborough that was severely damaged by a fire earlier this year has gone on the market, offering a rare opportunity for redevelopment or restoration.

The Cricketers in Calcutt has been put up for sale by WTS Property Consultants with an asking price of £100,000.

Located just half a mile from Knaresborough town centre and adjacent to Calcutt Oval – home to Knaresborough Forest Cricket Club – the property has long been a community hub.

That changed in the early hours of April 1, when fire crews from across North Yorkshire were called to tackle a large-scale blaze at the premises.

The Cricketers pub, in Calcutt near Knaresborough, that was destroyed by a fire in April, has been put up for sale by WTS Property Consultants with an asking price of £100,000placeholder image
The fire caused extensive damage, prompting emergency services and council statements expressing concern for community safety.

Following the incident, police arrested a woman on suspicion of arson.

Owners of the property are welcoming offers over £100,000, however are not allowing internal viewings due to fire damage.

The listing on Rightmove reads: “The Cricketers is a three-storey detached property of stone and brick construction, with later single storey additions.

"The property is heavily fire damaged following a fire in April 2025.”

"Externally there is a trade patio to the rear and a grass beer garden to one side.

"There is car parking for around 20 vehicles.

"The property's Gross External Area is around 2,978 square feet and it sits on a plot size amounting to circa 0.416 of an acre.”

With its £100,000 price tag, the site offers a rare opportunity for developers or hospitality entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163782878#/?channel=COM_BUY

