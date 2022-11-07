Fifteen thousand people expected at Harrogate Country Living Xmas Fair to enjoy feast of food and drink

Yorkshire's Jennie Palmer and Adam of Charlie & Ivy who which will be one of the highlights of the Country Living Christmas Fair in Harrogate.

The Country Living Christmas Fair comes with extra sparkle, as it promises a very special four-day event next month to celebrate its tenth anniversary in Harrogate.

More than 100 newcomers will make up the line-up of 200-strong small independent businesses who showcase their wares from December 1-4

The Country Living Kitchen Theatre will see some of the country’s finest food and drink producers and culinary experts whip up their ultimate festive recipes and seasonal showstoppers.

Stephanie Moon will deliver a workshop on ‘Christmas Canapes to Impress with Rudding Park’.

Following her successful career as Executive Chef at Rudding Park Hotel, Stephanie is now a Chef Consultant who has worked national and internationally.

This year also welcomes Becky Wilkinson, who helps some wonderful local chefs, experts and restaurateurs bring their dishes to the heart of the Fair. A home economist and stylist, she’s worked on some of the biggest cookery shows in the UK.

Ben Wright, a young chef from Yorkshire who worked his way to the Michelin starred Opheem, will share his tips on how to create ‘Showstopping New Year’s Eve Bites’.

The artisan foodie brand Charlie & Ivy will also be on hand to demonstrate how to create simple party food for the festive season.

Hosted by Jennie Palmer, she’ll use the award-winning products from her family-business, which operates from their farm in the Yorkshire Wolds.

Three’s A Crowd will also be on hand with A Christmas Tipple, with some unique festive cocktails such as Campfire, combining Kahlua, toasted marshmallow and Finlandia Vodka.

Move over Christmas Pudding, the Dessert Board is on this year’s menu. Whisper Bites will deliver a workshop on how to create the perfect one.

Visitors can expect tailored chocolate tasting sessions with Finlay, whose chocolates are sold in Selfridges. There will be hands-on workshops from

crafting experts, such as how to create needle felted baubles to unique Christmas table decorations to take home.

Shoppers can also enjoy a Champagne Bar, cocktails or afternoon tea dining experience.