Festivities commence at Harrogate hotel as the countdown to Christmas begins

Along with The Royal Hotel in Whitby, and the New Southlands and Norbreck Hotels in Scarborough, the Hotel St George in Harrogate has put forward its Christmas offering ahead of a traditionally busy time of year in hospitality - attempting to revive the festive spirit that was dampened last year by the pandemic.

With a bumper summer having helped put lockdown woes firmly behind them, these hotels are hoping for a festive period to remember, as they prepare to welcome an influx of guests to the area – whilst also offering the chance to win a festive afternoon tea for two.

The four hotels are now part of the newly formed Coast & Country Hotel Collection, which consists of 37 properties, spread across well-established leisure destinations throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

As part of the hotel’s winter package, guests can enjoy a one-night stay starting from £79 a night - including a voucher to spend on food and drink during their stay.

Andrew Lee, General Manager of the Royal Whitby, said: “In hospitality, Christmas is a time to spread joy and we want people to know our doors are very much open for everyone. We’re hoping our winter package will encourage guests to make the most of our great food and drink offering and enjoy North Yorkshire at Christmas time.”

Other festive deals include Christmas day lunch starting from £39.95 per adult and £19.95 per child, a festive afternoon tea for two starting from £22.95 or seeing in the new year with a celebratory dinner from just £49.95 per person (prices may vary depending on the hotel).

Furthermore, to celebrate the imminent Christmas period, the collection is offering guests the chance to win a ‘Sparkling afternoon tea for two’ at a hotel of their choice – which involves them simply having to enter their details on the website by the 13th of December to be in with a chance of winning.

Paul FitzGerald, Portfolio Managing Director of the Coast & Country Collection, commenting on the approaching festivities, said: “It is always a joy to turn our attention towards Christmas and the festive season.

"Our teams across the collection have all been working so hard since reopening their doors and can’t wait to make this Christmas a special one for all our loyal guests and team alike.”

The collection includes celebrated spots such as the Windermere Hotel in Windermere, The Great Western in Oban, Argyll and Bute, and the Ship and Castle in St Mawes, Cornwall.

Many of the hotels, as their collective name implies, are within areas close to coastal or rural attractions and offer guests a base to visit established regional tourist attractions or take part in active outdoor pursuits.

The group is actively recruiting across all its properties for a variety of roles and welcomes applicants, whether they be experienced hospitality operators or those looking to explore a new career.

For further information, please visit: www.coastandcountryhotels.co.uk