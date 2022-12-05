Festive campaign boosted by news Harrogate has been named the UK’s prettiest winter staycation destination

Festive season is here - Harrogate's giant ferris wheel lit up at night at Cheltenham Crescent.

The opening weekend of a feast of festive attractions followed the news that Harrogate had been named the UK’s prettiest winter staycation destination in an article in national newspaper the Daily Express.

The accolade was welcomed by Destination Harrogate which officially launched Christmas festivities in Harrogate on Friday, with Harrogate Christmas Fayre open for business – as well as an outdoors skating rink, traditional carousel and a giant ferris wheel.

Destination Harrogate invited a range of VIP guests to the big day in gratitude for their support.

Crowds enjoying the outdoor ice skating rink at Crescent Gardens in Harrogate.

“Harrogate is officially Destination Christmas,” said John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate.

"It was an awesome launch day and it was good to see our partners and stakeholders, with who we’ve been working on the Destination Christmas campaign, come along to celebrate the fruits of all our labour.”

Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Victoria Oldham enjoyed the inaugural ride on the Giant Ferris Wheel and an angelic community choir organised by Enchantica's sang festive carols outside the chalet of local business, The Harrogate Hamper.

The business is trading at Harrogate Christmas Fayre this year for free, after winning the Jolly Big Business Boost competition run by Market Place Europe, organisers of Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

Father Christmas, Tinsel the elf and pantomime characters Wishee Washee and Widow Twankey from Harrogate Theatre’s 'Aladdin' greeted passengers on the Candy Cane Express and took a ride with them down to Crescent Gardens, the home of Harrogate Ice Rink and winter wonderland village complete with Christmas attractions, festive food and drink, family-friendly fairground rides and games.

Leader of Harrogate Borough Council, Coun Richard Cooper, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the opening weekend of the second Destination Christmas event in Harrogate town centre has been a roaring success.

“Residents and visitors have flocked to the town to enjoy the market and entertainment, as well as our existing high-street businesses."