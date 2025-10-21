Female leaders to support women who have experienced domestic abuse

The Female Advisory Board (FAB), the UK’s first all-female peer advisory group, has announced a new charitable partnership with Harrogate-based charity New Beginnings Peer Support, a peer-led after-crisis domestic abuse service supporting women and children in North Yorkshire who have experienced domestic abuse.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FAB members, who are successful female leaders from high-growth businesses, will make voluntary monthly donations to New Beginnings, with FAB committing to match these contributions pound-for-pound, to amplify the collective impact of the organisation's giving initiative.

New Beginnings Peer Support provides specialist after-crisis support for women who are no longer living with their abuser, offering a foundation for post-traumatic growth and life rebuilding. The charity recognises that the effects of domestic abuse extend far beyond the relationship itself, supporting women whether they left recently or years ago, and those managing ongoing post-separation abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through peer-led support groups and services, New Beginnings helps women rediscover their values and boundaries, connect with others who truly understand their experiences, and regain ownership of their lives. With one in four women in the UK suffering from domestic abuse, the charity serves as an essential lifeline for women and their children across North Yorkshire, creating a safe space for healing and empowerment through the power of shared experience.

Samantha Addy, CEO of FAB and Lindsay Oliver, CEO of New Beginnings Peer Support.

The Female Advisory Board is dedicated to empowering female business leaders through connection, peer support, and mutual growth. FAB creates opportunities for women to share knowledge, build meaningful professional relationships, and champion one another’s success. The organisation believes in the transformative power of peer support and community-building among women.

Samantha Addy, Founder & CEO of FAB, said: “New Beginnings has built something truly incredible by harnessing the power of peer support to help women rebuild their lives after domestic abuse. This value aligns closely with FAB’s core mission – we believe that women supporting women creates real, lasting change. We're honoured to stand alongside New Beginnings and contribute to their vital work.”

Established in September 2023 with just seven members, FAB has rapidly grown with members from some of Yorkshire’s most successful female-led businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay Oliver, CEO of New Beginnings Peer Support, said: “We are deeply grateful to FAB and its members’ commitment to supporting survivors of domestic abuse. This partnership will enable us to reach more women who need peer support as they navigate life after abuse. The matched donation model demonstrates FAB’s genuine investment in our cause, and we’re excited to work together with an organisation that truly understands the transformative power of women supporting women.”

For more information on FAB visit: https://www.femaleadvisoryboard.co.uk