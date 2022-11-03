Fears dismissed of 'ghost streets' in Harrogate town centre as new businesses continue to open

"Harrogate is still a superb place to shop, eat and drink" - Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman.

With the county now facing recession, fears for the future of Harrogate town centre have been growing since the demise last month of Catch fish n chip restaurant was followed by 63rd+1st Cocktail Bar and Restaurant and Samsons fine dining restaurant.

But Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) believes there is still much to be positive about in the town centre.

It argues most of the businesses closing have been part of chains and that Harrogate's impressive independent sector remains resilient.

And it points to a constant flow of new businesses coming into empty units, in particular, in Oxford Street and James Street.

“Harrogate has always attracted chains as it’s an affluent town, which for the hospitality sector benefits year round from events and exhibitions at Harrogate Convention Centre," said Harrogate BID's manager Matthew Chapman.

"But it as an increasingly competitive industry, and as we have seen in recent weeks, not all will survive.

"This is not a new phenomenon to Harrogate. Sometimes closures come not necessarily because of local trading conditions, but through to head office decisions, or the business going into receivership."

With the Bank of England's announcement of a new rise in interest rates to 3% - the biggest increase in decades, even Harrogate looks set to face a challenging economic environment.

But Harrogate BID is confident the town's unique list of strengths will see it through hard times.

“Our hospitality sector, like our retail sector in Harrogate, has a good mix of thriving regional and national chains," said Mr Chapman.

"These, combined with a plethora of really great independent bars, cafes and restaurants, still make Harrogate a superb place to shop, eat and drink."

The Harrogate BID boss, who is to move shortly to a new role at North Yorkshire County Council, said it was encouraging to see three openings in the town centre in as many weeks, including Husk Beer Emporium at Station Square and HG1 restaurant, which is set to take over the empty unit left by the highly-regarded Samsons restaurant at Cheltenham Crescent.

“It’s also good to see that two new independents, a restaurant and a bar, are now opening in town, alongside the national chain of Oliver Bonas and a new gallery at the former Austin Reed shop ," added Mr Chapman

"I wish them all well. I also hope those who have a recently lost their jobs are able to find new employment, particularly as we head into Christmas.”

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is launching a series of initiatives to help boost footfall in the festive season.

The campaign will see it support:

Harrogate Christmas Fayre which will be open daily from December 2-11.

Harrogate Father Christmas Experience at Cedar Court Hotel which runs from December 2-24

The Harrogate Christmas window display competition in Harrogate which was launched this week.

Harrogate BID was set up in 2019 after a successful ballot of businesses in Harrogate town centre in October 2018.

Funded by a levy on businesses, its five-year term ends in 2023.