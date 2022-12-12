Father, son and grandfather become drivers for Harrogate Bus Company as firm pushes pedal on recruitment campaign

Bus driving is a family affair at The Harrogate Bus Company - Pictured at Harrogate Bus Station from left are son Thomas Sykes, dad Andy Miller and grandad Paul Miller.

Paul, Andy, and Thomas – grandad, dad, and son – have all taken the wheel as the award-winning bus operator’s new recruitment drive gets into top gear with a long list of financial incentives for new starters.

Paul Miller, 58, was first in line to take his place behind the wheel on Harrogate’s buses in May of this year – to be followed by his 40-year-old son Andy in September.

The family trio at the Starbeck bus depot was completed in late October when Andy’s 20-year-old son Thomas Sykes followed his dad and grandad into the driving seat!

Paul said: “When I joined the company in May I settled in quickly, and having seen me enjoying it, Andy and now Thomas decided to follow me.

"I’m proud to see three generations of our family are now part of our team at The Harrogate Bus Company.”

The Harrogate Bus Company’s General Manager, Steve Ottley, said: “We sometimes see two brothers or sisters in our driving team, but it’s not often we have three generations joining us in the same year!

“Driving with us offers a great way to start a new career for the New Year.

"Our drivers can now earn £29,000 a year – plus if you already have a bus driving licence, you qualify for a £3,000 welcome bonus with half paid after six months and the remainder at the end of your first year.

“If you have a car licence but have never driven a bus, we’ll teach you how – and our new starters get a £500 bonus after six months, plus another £500 at the end of year one.

"There’s also a generous bonus package, including free travel for you and your partner on most buses across the North and discounts in the shops.”

