Father and daughter duo open doors of brand new countrywear store in Harrogate town centre

A brand new family‑run countrywear store has officially opened its doors at a prime location in Harrogate town centre.

Rufford's Country Lifestyle officially opened on Cambridge Crescent at 9.30am on Saturday (July 5), with the first 50 customers through the door receiving a free goodie bag.

Known for its blend of classic country style and modern design, Rufford's Country Lifestyle is a British clothing brand offering high-quality, durable apparel inspired by rural and outdoor living.

Founded by father-daughter duo Becky and Ged Clarke, the store offers a carefully curated selection of premium brands including Barbour, Holland Cooper, Fairfax & Favor, Dubarry, Ariat, R.M. Williams, and more.

The move builds on the success of Rufford’s existing store in Lancashire, where the business has grown steadily over the past eight years.

A spokesperson at Rufford’s said: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our signature style, brands, and service to this vibrant town.

"From carefully curated collections to in-store exclusives, there’s so much to look forward to.”

Rufford’s Country Lifestyle will be open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am till 5.30pm and Sundays from 10.30am till 4.30pm.

For more information about Rufford’s Country Lifestyle, visit https://ruffords.com/