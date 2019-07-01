Farewell - Harrogate shop closes its doors

Harrogate has been hit by a new blow in shopping.

It's happened again - another closure of a branch of a major high street chain in the town centre.



The final closing of the doors on Gap at the corner of James Street and Station Parade, leaves another empty unit on this prime shopping street near the already empty unit vacated by Next when it relocated to Victoria Shopping Centre last year.



It also demonstrates the importance of the work being carried out to improve matters by Harrogate's new BID (Business Improvement District) team.

