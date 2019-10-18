Farage speaks at Business Luncheon

Nigel Farage took a break from leading the Brexit Party to speak at the Harrogate Business Luncheon on Friday.

A capacity audience of 575 members of the local business community packed into Pavilions of Harrogate amid tight security, which included bag-searches and security guards, to hear the MEP speak about his life and views.

The choice of Mr Farage had been a controversial one, with several regular attendees declining to attend, but the event was sold out nevertheless.

“Their places were taken by others and we still had a waiting list of people wanting to come,” said organiser Howard Matthews, of Harrogate accountancy firm Howard Matthews Partnership.

“Love him or hate him, he spoke very well, and there was no heckling.”

The event was the third and final Harrogate Business Lunch of 2019; the year’s previous speakers were top golfer Thomas Bjørn and Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke.

The first Harrogate Business Luncheon of 2020 will be held on Friday, February 7.