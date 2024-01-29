Fantastic response after launch of Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2024
Nominations for staff going above and beyond the call of duty in the town’s bar, restaurant, hotel and cafe trade have been flooding in since the starting pistol to this year’s event was fired.
With the aim of promoting the town’s crucial hospitality sector by celebrating those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf, the winners will be revealed at a glittering black tie dinner and party at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Monday, June 3.
Supported by the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association, an association of the leading hotel venues in the town, nominations must be submitted before March 31, 2024.
Winners of last year’s Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Tania Nelson – Konak Meze
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Kieron Long – Pickled Sprout
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Tom Dungey – Rudding Park
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum
Rudding Park Spa
Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College
Best Bar Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood
Ray Carter – Sportsmans Arms/Drum and Monkey
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby
Karen Knowles – West Park Hotel
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot
La Feria
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s
Starling Bar Café Kitchen
Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift
Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall
Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare
Lisa Ambler – Old Swan Hotel
Harrogate Ambassador of the Year - sponsored by Your Harrogate
Stephanie Moon
To complete the nomination form, visit: https://www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk/
Alternatively, fill in a physical version of the form which is available in restaurants, hotels, bars and The Tourist Information Centre at Crescent Gardens in Harrogate.
To attend the awards dinner and support your nominations, visit the website.
To book a ticket, email [email protected]