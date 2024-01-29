Fantastic response after launch of Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nominations for staff going above and beyond the call of duty in the town’s bar, restaurant, hotel and cafe trade have been flooding in since the starting pistol to this year’s event was fired.

With the aim of promoting the town’s crucial hospitality sector by celebrating those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf, the winners will be revealed at a glittering black tie dinner and party at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Monday, June 3.

Supported by the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association, an association of the leading hotel venues in the town, nominations must be submitted before March 31, 2024.

Flashback to some of the winners at the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards in 2023. (Picture [email protected])

Winners of last year’s Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Tania Nelson – Konak Meze

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Kieron Long – Pickled Sprout

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Tom Dungey – Rudding Park

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Rudding Park Spa

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Best Bar Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Ray Carter – Sportsmans Arms/Drum and Monkey

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Karen Knowles – West Park Hotel

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot

La Feria

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift

Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare

Lisa Ambler – Old Swan Hotel

Harrogate Ambassador of the Year - sponsored by Your Harrogate

Stephanie Moon

To complete the nomination form, visit: https://www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk/

Alternatively, fill in a physical version of the form which is available in restaurants, hotels, bars and The Tourist Information Centre at Crescent Gardens in Harrogate.

To attend the awards dinner and support your nominations, visit the website.