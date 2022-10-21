'Fantastic boost' as Harrogate firm achieves top rankings in Chambers UK Legal Guide

Simon Morris, managing partner at Harrogate-based Raworths, said: “This is a fantastic boost for the whole team who work so hard to ensure that we provide the best service for our clients across all practice areas."

Raworths is delighted to have been included in the new Chambers UK legal guide 2023, published on 20 October, including Band 1 rankings for its employment and family teams.

Chambers UK is one of the leading legal professional guides; its rankings drawing on extensive independent research carried out with clients and professional contacts.

Simon Morris, managing partner at Raworths, said: “This is a fantastic boost for the whole team who work so hard to ensure that we provide the best service for our clients across all practice areas.

"To have our teams recognised is a testament to the range and quality of our services and our genuinely integrated commercial and private client expertise, enabling our teams to work together on complex issues across our clients’ personal and business affairs.

"It’s fantastic that these rankings draw directly on client feedback – as cultivating trusted, longstanding relationships with our clients is at the very heart of our business.”

The firm, which provides integrated commercial and private client services under one roof, employs 70 people including 34 lawyers, with a total of 18 team members at Raworths ranked across both Chambers’ guides.

Together with their global publication Chambers High Net Worth Guide, which also ranked Raworths’ Trusts, Wills and Estates team as Band 1 earlier this year, the guides recognise Raworths’ teams covering private client and commercial law.