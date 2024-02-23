Famous North Yorks beer firm wins key role as global sporting event comes to England for the first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery of the forthcoming Long Course Weekend, the first event of its kind ever held in England.

The sporting weekend in the historic market town is set to generate millions for the local economy as thousands will flock to the region for the multisport festival, which is usually held in some of the worlds most beautiful locations such as Mallorca and New Zealand.

To take place from September 6-8, the brewery’s three-year partnership with Long Course Weekend also includes the sponsorship of the Yorkshire Dales Sportive cycle event.

North Yorkshire brewery becomes beer sponsor of England’s very first ‘Long Course Weekend’ - Black Sheep Brewery CEO Charlene Lyons, Executive Director Jo Theakston, Founder of LCW Matthew Evans. (Picture contributed)

Charlene Lyons, CEO of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “The entire Black Sheep Brewery team is excited to be bringing sport back to the Dales for the first time since the Tour de Yorkshire.

“LCW is a community triathlon for the whole family.

"Its arrival to England and Yorkshire will significantly benefit the region’s grassroots sports and communities.”

With more than three thousand competitors from across the world set to descend on Yorkshire, the event is expected to bring a huge boost to local businesses.

Matthew Evans, founder and CEO of Long Course Weekend, added: “We are proud to announce that Black Sheep Brewery will be our title sponsor for the Yorkshire Dales Sportive and will also be our official Brewery partner.

"Being a local Masham company, with a local team makes it even more special.

"With the start and finish on their doorstep, they will play an integral part in delivering a real Yorkshire welcome.”

Black Sheep Brewery's sponsorship will be in partnership with Yorkshire Dales Millenium Trust (YDMT), which offsets the carbon footprint associated with the production of Respire by planting trees across the Yorkshire Dales.

Brewed with fresh Dales water in Masham, Respire is a completely carbon-neutral, light, sessionable IPA which will be available throughout the three-day event.

To get involved with the Long Course Weekend, visit: https://www.lcwyorkshire.com/