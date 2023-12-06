Famous Harrogate food hall's manager 'pours her heart' into enchanting Christmas window display

One of Harrogate's most famous food halls has unveiled its much-anticipated Christmas window display.

This year’s spectacular annual tradition at Weetons on West Park in Harrogate sees the luxury store and cafe with the Yorkshire-wide reputation present an enchanting Narnia-themed design.

Synonymous with exceptional quality and a commitment to creating memorable experiences for its customers, Weetons’ new frontage is already winning plaudits from shoppers and visitors.

The captivating scene has been creatively handmade from scratch by Store Manager, Jess, updating the window with an array of characters from The Chronicles of Narnia in a winter wonderland.

Festive treat - Weetons, one of Harrogate's most famous food halls, has unveiled its much-anticipated Christmas window display. (Picture contributed)

Rob Coutts, Managing Director of Weetons, said: "We are thrilled to present our Narnia-themed Christmas window display in Harrogate. "Jess, our talented Store Manager, has poured her heart into creating a magical experience for everyone who visits.

"The attention to detail truly makes this display one-of-a-kind at Weetons."

Even in a town as Christmassy as Harrogate, this premium food hall, butchers, deli and restaurant tends to stand out during the festive season.

Located opposite The Stray, Weetons was awarded overall winner in the Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition in 2022 and category winner in the Large Retailer section.

Another part of Weetons’ festive season is also going strong this year.

Its much-loved premium Christmas hampers packed with Yorkshire delights are once again proving extremely popular nationwide.