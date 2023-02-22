Famous Harrogate brewery to launch international beer festival as part of 30th anniversary celebrations

Called Suds With Buds, the day of beer, street food and music will he presented by Rooster's Brewing Co this summer as part of its celebrations for its 30th anniversary.

A spokesperson for the family-run brewery said the idea had bene brewing for a while.

"To help celebrate our milestone anniversary, we’ve invited some of the finest breweries known to humankind to join us and pour their beers at Hornbeam Park as we host our first ever invitational beer festival.

New beer festival - The family team at Rooster's Brewery in Harrogate - Oliver, Ian and Tom Fozard at Hornbeam Park. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"Suds With Buds is an event we’ve been wanting to put on for several years, but one thing or another has stopped initial ideas from becoming reality...until now.”=

Taking place on Saturday, July 1, the new international beer festival is only one of many activities and events happening in 2023 at Rooster's brewery and taproom.

The award-winning brewery has already launched a new beer to mark its big birthday.

Called 30th Anniversary IPA, it’s a lightly filtered, hoppy, modern IPA (Alc. 5.7% Vol).And its popular taproom is hosting a wide variety of events on a regular basis from its Really Funny Comedy Club hosted by comic Mickey P Kerr to live music courtesy of Harrogate Folk Club and North Yorkshire Hardcore.

Among Rooster's other unique events are beer and cheese pairing evenings held in conjunction with Harrogate independent cheesemongers, The Cheeseboard.

The last 30 years have seen the brewery evolve from a corrugated metal building on the outskirts of Knaresborough to a £850,000 state-of-the-art brewery and taproom at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate with hard work and good taste.

First launched in 1993 by Harrogate’s legendary craft beer pioneer Sean Franklin, the Fozard family – Ian, Tom and Ol – entered the story in 2011 when Franklin decided to retire.