News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Family-run North Yorkshire food brand that's in 3,000 stores to appear on Channel 4 TV show

A family-run North Yorkshire food business with strong Harrogate links is to be the star of a new TV show - and it will reveal the role seaweed plays in its success.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST

The UK's biggest independent sausage brand, HECK! will feature in a special vegan edition of Channel 4's Food Unwrapped tonight, Monday, July 10 with the focus on its meat-free sausages.

Tonight's programme will see the show's presenter, ex-Strictly Coming Dancing contestant John Whaite, follow the Bedale-based firm’s vegan sausages down the line and find out how you get the best bite for a vegan sausage – by using ground-breaking seaweed science.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On hand with his expertise will be the company’s very own sausage scientist, Calum Smith.

Channel 4 TV presenter and former Strictly Coming Dancing contestant John Whaite meets HECK’s sausage scientist Calum Smith. (Picture HECK!)Channel 4 TV presenter and former Strictly Coming Dancing contestant John Whaite meets HECK’s sausage scientist Calum Smith. (Picture HECK!)
Channel 4 TV presenter and former Strictly Coming Dancing contestant John Whaite meets HECK’s sausage scientist Calum Smith. (Picture HECK!)
Most Popular

An incredible 90,000 meat free sausages are made at HECK! every day and the company use a seaweed-based casing, which can be changed by a micro millimetre to get the right bite.

“We work hard to get every aspect of the sausage perfect in every way," said Calum.

Our “bite” test is effectively a really scientific way to check the snap the sausage delivers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HECK! brands are sold throughout the UK in Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons, Booths, Waitrose and more.

As well as the meat-free and vegan aspects, HECK! has a dedicated team in-house working on its net zero journey.

In 2022 the company met some significant milestones, including saving 175 tonnes of CO2 by reducing plastic intensity, donating 65,000 portions of food to food banks and creating on-pack C02 information.

This year, the business will finalise its Scope 3 emissions and set out a carbon reduction roadmap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also aims to reduce energy consumption by 10% by installing an energy monitoring system.

HECK! co-founder Jamie Keeble said: “Our meat free sausages are really popular, and we’ve seen a lot of growth in this area as a company,

where consumers want a tasty meat replacement.

"They’re available now in 3,000 stores nationwide and we’ve just doubled our distribution in Tesco, so there’s obviously a real appetite for them.”

Supermarket Unwrapped: The Vegan Aisle, is broadcast on Monday, July 10, 8pm on Channel 4.

Related topics:North YorkshireChannel 4HarrogateBedaleTesco