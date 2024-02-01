Family-run Harrogate firm 'thrilled' to win contract at glittering music awards event starring Sugababes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hailing it as a "massive event for us", Harrogate Food and Drink Company says it is thrilled to have been awarded the contract to cater for the MOBO Music Awards at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena next week.

One of the most important events in the UK music calendar, previous MOBO award winners have included Dizzee Rascal, Sam Smith and Craig David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s awards will see the likes of Little Simz, Raye and Stormzy turning up in person as nominees while Sugababes will be recognised for their enduring legacy and influence on a new generation of artists.

Harrogate Food and Drink Company says it is thrilled to have been awarded the contract to cater for the MOBO Music Awards at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena next week. (Picture contributed)

Amid all the glitz, the Harrogate team will be catering for all the artists, crews, media and related entourages – that’s a total of 1,000 people – over four days at the major Sheffield venue.

Harrogate Food and Drink Company owner Andi Aikman said: “This is undoubtedly a massive event for us but we regularly cater for big events with equally as demanding customers.

"The key thing with these type of events is flexibility and quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our priority is to ensure that all the hardworking contributors to these awards are fed regularly – they need their energy!”

Sugababes will be recognised for their enduring legacy and influence on a new generation of artists at the MOBO Music Awards 2024 next week in Sheffield next week. (Picture contributed)

As one of Yorkshire’s leading catering companies, HGFD have catered for music tours, film sets and corporate events, as well as weddings and private parties.

Harrogate Food and Drink Company will be juggling the various timings, requirements and requests at the 26th MOBO Music Awards where nominees including Little Simz, Raye and Stormzy are expected to attend.

The team pride themselves on only with local suppliers and offering completely bespoke menus, always produced to the highest standards using the best quality ingredients Yorkshire can offer, working to specific client budgets and aspirations and delivered by a fun, fast and friendly crew.