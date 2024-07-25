Family-owned construction group grows workforce by 18%

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biker Group has announced it has completed a successful recruitment drive, adding 28 skilled team members to its divisions across Construction, Groundworks, Concrete and Haulage & Aggregates, with more roles planned for the remainder of 2024.

Biker Group, the established family-owned construction services group based in North Yorkshire & Teesside, has announced it has welcomed almost thirty new staff to the group following a successful recruitment drive, with roles geared to deliver their portfolio of projects across construction, groundworks, concrete and haulage.

The Yorkshire-headquartered business, established over 50 years ago, has grown the overall workforce by 18% so far in 2024 and has further intentions to reach 200 staff by the end of this current financial year. Recent turnover was reported as £31m for their 22/23 FY, with plans to grow this by £9m in the current financial year, taking them to £40m.

Thirsk-based Biker Group Groundworks, the group's largest division, undertakes multi-phased large-scale road, sewers and plot works developments for national housebuilders and regional developers and is also involved in a range of civil sector projects such as airports and industrial builds.

North Yorkshire's Biker Group has welcomed 28 new team members, with more roles planned for 2024

Senior hires to Biker Group Groundworks include David Ashcroft as Quantity Surveyor, Rhiannon Birks as Estimator, Carl Waite and Simon Hill as Contracts Managers. A further 10 site-based employees have also been recruited to complement the existing workforce.

David Phipps, Biker Group Groundworks Director, explains the impact of these additional hires and the growth of the Groundworks division: “We have recently secured several multi-million-pound road, sewers and plot work schemes around Yorkshire and the North East, which will take our current order book above £30m. We are delighted to bring in additional key individuals to our long-standing and proven commercial and production teams.

“Not only will they provide coverage on our live contracts, but their wealth of experience reinforces our further planned growth within the region. Our expertise has seen developments achieve recognition through NHBC national and regional awards, demonstrating a key focus on quality in all that we deliver.”

James Atkins has joined the Construction division as Project Manager and will help to deliver their portfolio of high-end bespoke residential projects. 7 additional tradesmen have also joined the teams on-site, providing a dynamic balance of youth and experience to the division’s growing project base, which has a reported 35% growth this year.

Elsewhere across the group, Biker Group Concrete has also benefited from several recruits and continues to operate strongly, supplying ready-mix concrete and specialist screeds from their Dalton, Catterick and Leyburn plants.

Plans are in place to bring a further concrete plant online later this year, creating more jobs when operational.

Biker Group Haulage & Aggregates have appointed Jade Wrest as Assistant Transport Manager and Chris Mason as Fleet Manager, who will both provide invaluable support to the existing team in the supply of aggregates to the construction industry on a local and national basis.

Ben Biker, Managing Director of Biker Group, added: “Recruitment has been challenging over recent years, restricting overall growth as a result, so it is really exciting to welcome so many talented people across the group to help deliver the excellent services we provide.