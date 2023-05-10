Family-friendly street entertainment for Harrogate town centre is to return for free thanks to BID

As part of Harrogate BID’s commitment to keeping Harrogate a vibrant and thriving town for both residents and visitors alike, it has commissioned a series of street performances to take place in the centre.

Having begun at the beginning of April, these street shows will run until Christmas, with various acts performing around the town centre across 16 dates – delivering both static and roaming entertainment.

Street performers will include the likes of Val & Halla, PC Gone Mad, Maniax, Edmund & Hillary and the Dub Step Elves.

Harrogate street performance artists are set to return to the town centre ready to entertain passers-by thanks to Harrogate BID.

Matthew Chapman, manager of Harrogate BID, said: “Our street performers have a great reputation for developing engaging and visual street theatre performances and shows.

“When we have arranged this type of entertainment previously, everyone has enjoyed the comical and family-friendly nature of these lively performances.

“We are delighted to bring the entertainment back to the town centre through a series of new shows!

“We have already received lots of positive feedback on the artist performances from residents, and we are sure that they will bring plenty more smiles.”

Harrogate Business Improvement District was formed on January 1, 2019 after a successful ballot result of businesses in the town centre area which pay a levy.

It recently started the consultation process for a second five-year term of the BID dependent on a new ballot in June.

