Family flapjack firm to move to new Harrogate business park

Kevin Wilson and Katie Wilson (middle) of Nidderdale-based family firm Yorkshire Flapjack celebrate their move to new premises on the new Harrogate West Business Park with Christopher Fordy (left) of property consultants Fordy Marshall Ltd and Dan Harper (right), economic development officer for Harrogate Borough Council.

Yorkshire Flapjack was founded by Pateley Bridge baker’s daughter Katie Wilson, who said the new premises would enable the firm to increase staff numbers from three to 10, as well as fulfilling contracts to supply its new range to retailers including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Yorkshire Co-ops, Londis Stores, Yorkshire universities and a growing number of specialist retailers and cafés.

“The business has grown from strength to strength and as a result, we have outgrown our old premises,” she said.

“Having searched for some considerable time to find anything appropriate in the Harrogate District, we were absolutely delighted to have been able to enter early discussions with Teakwood Investments, as they were at the initial stages of this new development at Harrogate West Business Park.

“Taking occupation of one of the new premises here will help us achieve our future goals, one of which is to be able to introduce a gluten-free range of our products.”

Harrogate West Business Park is currently under construction opposite the Army Foundation College on Penny Pot Lane.

The 10 new business units are scheduled to be finished and ready for occupation in August.

These sit alongside two larger bespoke HQ buildings, one of which has been presold to low-energy ventilation manufacturer Envirovent, which is currently based on Hornbeam Park in the south of the town, and the other on a preletting to antimicrobial cladding manufacturer BioClad, which is based at Cardale Park, off Otley Road.

The scheme has benefitted from a £1.5m grant from the York & North Yorkshire LEP as part of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s £900m Getting Building Fund.

Christopher Fordy, from Property Consultants Fordy Marshall Ltd, has worked alongside the developers to market the new units.

He said: “Harrogate is a growing town, serving a vibrant and entrepreneurial district which has immense scope to attract very significant inward investment. Development of new business units, like Harrogate Business Park, sit at the heart of the Government’s stated aim to see a ‘levelling up’ between the North and South.