Exclusive party coming up as one of Harrogate's most popular gastro pubs prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary

Formerly The Muckles, Three’s a Crowd was relaunched in 2019 by hospitality entrepreneur John Quinlan after a £430,000 redevelopment.

The refurbishment, funded by owners Star Pubs & Bars, saw the historic building on West Park transformed from a dated pub to a contemporary ‘home from home’ venue which pays homage to its roots with the original bar from the 1800s with the addition of Italian marble tables, handmade leather seat backs, and ‘on-trend’ greenery.

At the time, the independent business’s founder explained his approach.

“We’re foodies and entertainers at heart and believe we bring something completely different to the table,” said John, who started his career at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate in 2005 when it was the town’s premium destination for evening drinking and dining and has been lead on the opening of a string of bars and restaurants across the UK.

Since 2019, Three’s a Crowd has become one of Harrogate’s most popular gastro pubs, serving quality British food in a relaxed setting, using the best possible ingredients.

Its founder John Quinlan remains proud of its reputation for contemporary ‘anytime’ dining and drinking for anyone who loves good food and want to try the best ingredients made using the latest ingredients without any pretentiousness or formality.