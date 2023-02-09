Exciting news for Harrogate fish and chip shop lovers as much-missed Graveley's reopens

Graveley’s closed its doors last October after its new parent company Catch was reported to have gone into administration.

Previously it had stood for decades at 8-12 Cheltenham Parade and was a huge popular favourite across Harrogate.

At one point the Sunday Times listed Graveley’s in its top 130 restaurants under £50 in the whole of Britain.

Graveley’s fish and chip shop in Harrogate has reopened.

But the good news is this much-loved Harrogate institution reopened as a takeaway today, Thursday to the obvious delight of customers.

And the popular independent Harrogate business is back in the hands of its original family owners, the Pilkingtons.

The new opening hours at Graveley’s are Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 2.30pm and 4.30pm to 8pm.