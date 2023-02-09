News you can trust since 1836
Exciting news for Harrogate fish and chip shop lovers as much-missed Graveley's reopens

There were smiles today from happy fish and chip lovers in Harrogate as one of the town’s best loved names reopened its doors.

By Graham Chalmers
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:37pm

Graveley’s closed its doors last October after its new parent company Catch was reported to have gone into administration.

Previously it had stood for decades at 8-12 Cheltenham Parade and was a huge popular favourite across Harrogate.

At one point the Sunday Times listed Graveley’s in its top 130 restaurants under £50 in the whole of Britain.

Graveley’s fish and chip shop in Harrogate has reopened.
But the good news is this much-loved Harrogate institution reopened as a takeaway today, Thursday to the obvious delight of customers.

And the popular independent Harrogate business is back in the hands of its original family owners, the Pilkingtons.

The new opening hours at Graveley’s are Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 2.30pm and 4.30pm to 8pm.

There is no word yet about the reopening date of its restaurant next door.

