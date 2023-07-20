Exciting new street food residency at Harrogate tap room bar is to be launched next week

Starting next Tuesday, July 25*, the amazing Hoi Polloi are taking over Rooster's Brewing Co. Taproom in a midweek residency.

Located at Hornbeam Park, Rooster’s Taproom kitchen offers up an ever-changing rotation of some of the best street food traders the north has to offer.

Hoi Polloi promise South East Asian inspired food designed for sharing at the award-winning, independent Harrogate brewery which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Its delicious residency in Rooster’s Street Food Kitchen will run every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Harrogate Roosters Taproom Street Food Kitchen

Kitchen Opening Times:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 5pm - 9pm

Wednesday: 5pm – 9pm

Thursday: 5pm – 9pm

Friday: 12pm – 9pm

Saturday: 12pm – 9pm

Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

Harrogate Rooster’s Taproom Street Food Kitchen

Forthcoming Upcoming Weekend Street Food Traders

July 21st - 23rd: Wagyu Roast Co

July 28th - 30th: Hoi Polloi

August 4th - 6th: Jack In A Box

August 11th - 13th: Rad Burgers

August 18th - 20th: Korean Grub Club

*Due to prior commitments, they will not be serving 1st - 4th August, feel free to order in during these days.

Rooster’s Taproom first opened in 2020 as part of an £850,000 investment into a new, state-of-the-art brewery by the family-run Harrogate business.

