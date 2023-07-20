Exciting new street food residency at Harrogate tap room bar is to be launched next week
Starting next Tuesday, July 25*, the amazing Hoi Polloi are taking over Rooster's Brewing Co. Taproom in a midweek residency.
Located at Hornbeam Park, Rooster’s Taproom kitchen offers up an ever-changing rotation of some of the best street food traders the north has to offer.
Hoi Polloi promise South East Asian inspired food designed for sharing at the award-winning, independent Harrogate brewery which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Its delicious residency in Rooster’s Street Food Kitchen will run every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Harrogate Roosters Taproom Street Food Kitchen
Kitchen Opening Times:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 5pm - 9pm
Wednesday: 5pm – 9pm
Thursday: 5pm – 9pm
Friday: 12pm – 9pm
Saturday: 12pm – 9pm
Sunday: 12pm – 6pm
Forthcoming Upcoming Weekend Street Food Traders
July 21st - 23rd: Wagyu Roast Co
July 28th - 30th: Hoi Polloi
August 4th - 6th: Jack In A Box
August 11th - 13th: Rad Burgers
August 18th - 20th: Korean Grub Club
*Due to prior commitments, they will not be serving 1st - 4th August, feel free to order in during these days.
Rooster’s Taproom first opened in 2020 as part of an £850,000 investment into a new, state-of-the-art brewery by the family-run Harrogate business.
The 18 month-long expansion project was the result of the independent brewery’s efforts to keep up with surging demand for its award-winning beers.