Exciting new Harrogate fashion show in town centre will celebrate town's retail sector

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is to host an exciting celebration of fashion in the town centre to celebrate the wonderful mix of retail shops, from independents to national chains, that call Harrogate their home.

Taking place on Saturday, May 20, the focal point for the event will be in the town’s Victoria Shopping Centre piazza area where there will be a pop-up catwalk with local shops.

Morgan Clare, Hoopers, Specsavers, Lush and Primark have already signed up to take part in this unique pop-upexperience to attract the fashion conscious, which demonstrates the interest in this exciting event already.

Harrogate BID Manager, Matthew Chapman outside Morgan Clare store with representatives from local retailers who have already signed up to take part in the new fashion show.

Harrogate BID Manager, Matthew Chapman, comments: “Harrogate is renowned for being home to many retailers that offer visitors the opportunity to purchase the latest trends in fashion, whatever the occasion.

“What could be better than retailers coming together to display their unique offering and for visitors to head to the piazza and take a tour of the Harrogate Celebration of Fashions programme of events – to see what fashion suits them?”

Retailers wishing to showcase their ranges, from wedding collections to activewear, vintage to seasonal outfits, are invited to secure their place within the celebration by emailing [email protected]

Funded by businesses themselves, Harrogate BID aims to support, safeguard and improve Harrogate town centre, to make the town the best it can be and boost footfall and business.