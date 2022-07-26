Ex-popstar TV priest to speak at Harrogate Business Lunch

The Rev Richard Coles is perhaps best known for his appearances on TV panel shows such as Would I Lie To You?, Have I Got News For You and QI, and has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and Strictly Come Dancing.
A former member of ’80s bands Bronski Beat and The Communards, he took holy orders in 2005 and was ordained into the Anglican Church, becoming a parish priest until earlier this year.
Harrogate Business Lunch took a lengthy break due to the Covid pandemic, but is normally held three times a year and attracts more than 550 guests from across the district’s business community.
The event, which is organised by Harrogate-based accountancy firm Howard Matthews Partnership, will take place at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, October 13, from 11.30am to 2.45pm.
Tickets cost £55+VAT and are available from Tanya Matthews at [email protected]
Howard Matthews said: “There has been enormous demand for the event and we are starting back with an excellent speaker who we have tried to get for a few years. This will be the 76th lunch we have organised and I hope we still get demand for places.”