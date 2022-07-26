Ex-popstar TV priest to speak at Harrogate Business Lunch

Rev Richard Coles will be the guest speaker at the Harrogate Business Lunch on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The Rev Richard Coles is perhaps best known for his appearances on TV panel shows such as Would I Lie To You?, Have I Got News For You and QI, and has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and Strictly Come Dancing.

A former member of ’80s bands Bronski Beat and The Communards, he took holy orders in 2005 and was ordained into the Anglican Church, becoming a parish priest until earlier this year.

Harrogate Business Lunch took a lengthy break due to the Covid pandemic, but is normally held three times a year and attracts more than 550 guests from across the district’s business community.

The event, which is organised by Harrogate-based accountancy firm Howard Matthews Partnership, will take place at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, October 13, from 11.30am to 2.45pm.

Tickets cost £55+VAT and are available from Tanya Matthews at [email protected]