Ex-Asda boss in pledge to Ripon staff after purchasing company with consortium

Farmison & Co, the sustainable online meat retailer, was today, Monday, acquired by a consortium led by ex-Asda boss Andy Clarke and Chilli Marketing’s Gareth Whittle, Christian Barton and Kieron Barton for an undisclosed sum.

The majority of its workforce, consisting of around 75 staff, were made redundant when FRP Advisory was appointed as administrator earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Clarke, who was chief executive officer of Leeds-based Asda from 2010-16, will become executive chairman of Farmison.

Andy Clarke, the former CEO of Asda, has led a consortium that has successfully purchased Ripon-based online butcher Farmison & Co. (Picture Bruce Rollinson)

He paid tribute to the vision of John Pallagi who co-founded Farmison & Co with Lee Simmons in 2011.

“While unable to navigate the economic difficulties of the last 12 months,” said Mr Clarke, “John’s ‘eat better meat’ mission that sits at the heart of Farmison’s business, is one we believe has significant potential for growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a retailer brought up on a farm in Yorkshire, I know how producers across the region appreciated Farmison’s commitment to the best producers who could provide the highest quality meat to customers.

“That’s why I’m very excited about Farmison’s prospects.

"We have an opportunity to scale this business and further develop both its direct-to-consumer and wholesale plans, building on the ethos and values of what Farmison stands for.

“Nevertheless, there is much work to do to get the business back on its feet and trading again – not least re-engaging with Farmison’s important network of farmers across the region and re-employing colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the coming weeks, the consortium intends to recommence operations at Farmison’s production facility in Ripon and return the business to being an important employer in the city.

The consortium will work with the whole leadership team to firstly stabilise the company after a difficult year and then devise and implement a growth strategy.

Gareth Whittle is the former founder and managing director of Chilli Marketing and a board member of Farmison prior to administration.