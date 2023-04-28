Everything you need to know about Henshaws Beer Festival starting today in Knaresborough for three days

Starting today, Friday, this annual family-friendly event is an essential fundraiser for this local charity which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to achieve their ambitions and to go beyond expectations.

As well as great local beers, festival goers this weekend can look forward to sampling a range of handpicked beers, gins, wines and ciders, all proudly produced in Yorkshire.

And there are family-only and adult-only sessions.

Henshaws Beer Festival runs in Knaresborough from Friday to Sunday.

Henshaws Beer Festival: When

Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30

Henshaws Beer Festival: Where

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Bond End, Knaresborough

Henshaws Beer Festival: Sponsor

4LifeWealth Management

Henshaws Beer Festival: Opening Hours

Friday: Adults only – 6pm to 11pm.

Saturday: Family friendly session – 12pm – 5pm.

Saturday evening: Adults only - 6pm – 11pm.

Sunday: Family friendly session - 12pm – 6pm.

Henshaws Beer Festival: Beers

Fantastic beers from five, different independent Harrogate and Knaresborough breweries

Cold Bath Brewing Co

Daleside

Harrogate Brewing Co

Turning Point

Roosters

Henshaws Beer Festival: Other Drink

Locally sourced ciders, Gins and Fizz.

Henshaws Beer Festival: Food

Pop-up vendors will serve a selection of freshly cooked food including Mexican, BBQ and pizza at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre which includes a cafe.

Henshaws Beer Festival: Family fun

To ensure there is something for the whole family, Henshaws Beer Festival offers fun activities and games.

Henshaws Beer Festival: Live music

Friday 28th April - 6pm -11pm

Main Stage

6.00pm Jim Thistle

7.00pm Leo Hicks

8.00pm Makk

9.00pm Stockyard Crossing

10.00pm DJ Reluctant

Saturday 29th April – 12pm – 5pm

Main Stage

12.00pm Stan Smith

1.00pm The Lowells

2.00pm James Kennedy

3.00pm The OD's

4.00pm Captain and the Bear

Artmakers Stage

James Roberts

Karen Briggs

Marnie Lane

Shelley Moore

The Henshaws Hot Spots

Thomas Baxter

*Timings TBC

Saturday 29th April – 6pm - 11pm

Main Stage

6.00pm Keeper of Bees

7.00pm Pepperhead

8.00pm Drop Leg Steppers

9.00pm DJ Rory Hoy

10.00pm Hot Sauce

Hip Hop Stage

8.00pm SMIFF

9.00pm Chills Myth

10.00pm Former Hero

Sunday 30th April – 12pm – 6pm

Main Stage

12.00pm Keepers of Bees

1.00pm Crafted in rock

2.00pm Stella Anderson

3.00pm Leo Hicks

4.00pm Shindig DJ’s

5.00pm Five Times Steady

Henshaws Beer Festival: Tickets

Each adult ticket holder will receive a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens.

Tickets are available at www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/knaresborough/henshaws-beer-festival-2023

Henshaws Beer Festival: What they say

“The Arts and Crafts Centre offers a unique outdoor setting for the festival with a large stage area, undercover spaces and outdoor and indoor seating.

“For last year’s event, we welcomed over 850 guests and served over 4,000 drinks, and this year given the addition of the Friday night we look forward to welcoming even more visitors.” – Henshaws Fundraising Development Manager Gemma Young

Henshaws Beer Festival: About Henshaws

Founded in 1837, Henshaws is one of the oldest charities in the UK, employing around 360 members of staff and 232 volunteers, who support individuals, families and their carers who are living with sight loss, as well as a range of other disabilities.