Everything you need to know about Henshaws Beer Festival starting today in Knaresborough for three days
Three days of beer, food and live music in a family-friendly setting in Knaresborough begins today – here is all you need to know about Henshaws Beer Festival 2023.
Starting today, Friday, this annual family-friendly event is an essential fundraiser for this local charity which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to achieve their ambitions and to go beyond expectations.
As well as great local beers, festival goers this weekend can look forward to sampling a range of handpicked beers, gins, wines and ciders, all proudly produced in Yorkshire.
And there are family-only and adult-only sessions.
Henshaws Beer Festival: When
Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30
Henshaws Beer Festival: Where
Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Bond End, Knaresborough
Henshaws Beer Festival: Sponsor
4LifeWealth Management
Henshaws Beer Festival: Opening Hours
Friday: Adults only – 6pm to 11pm.
Saturday: Family friendly session – 12pm – 5pm.
Saturday evening: Adults only - 6pm – 11pm.
Sunday: Family friendly session - 12pm – 6pm.
Henshaws Beer Festival: Beers
Fantastic beers from five, different independent Harrogate and Knaresborough breweries
Cold Bath Brewing Co
Daleside
Harrogate Brewing Co
Turning Point
Roosters
Henshaws Beer Festival: Other Drink
Locally sourced ciders, Gins and Fizz.
Henshaws Beer Festival: Food
Pop-up vendors will serve a selection of freshly cooked food including Mexican, BBQ and pizza at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre which includes a cafe.
Henshaws Beer Festival: Family fun
To ensure there is something for the whole family, Henshaws Beer Festival offers fun activities and games.
Henshaws Beer Festival: Live music
Friday 28th April - 6pm -11pm
Main Stage
6.00pm Jim Thistle
7.00pm Leo Hicks
8.00pm Makk
9.00pm Stockyard Crossing
10.00pm DJ Reluctant
Saturday 29th April – 12pm – 5pm
Main Stage
12.00pm Stan Smith
1.00pm The Lowells
2.00pm James Kennedy
3.00pm The OD's
4.00pm Captain and the Bear
Saturday 29th April – 12pm – 5pm
Artmakers Stage
James Roberts
Karen Briggs
Marnie Lane
Shelley Moore
The Henshaws Hot Spots
Thomas Baxter
*Timings TBC
Saturday 29th April – 6pm - 11pm
Main Stage
6.00pm Keeper of Bees
7.00pm Pepperhead
8.00pm Drop Leg Steppers
9.00pm DJ Rory Hoy
10.00pm Hot Sauce
Saturday 29th April – 6pm - 11pm
Hip Hop Stage
8.00pm SMIFF
9.00pm Chills Myth
10.00pm Former Hero
Sunday 30th April – 12pm – 6pm
Main Stage
12.00pm Keepers of Bees
1.00pm Crafted in rock
2.00pm Stella Anderson
3.00pm Leo Hicks
4.00pm Shindig DJ’s
5.00pm Five Times Steady
Henshaws Beer Festival: Tickets
Each adult ticket holder will receive a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens.
Tickets are available at www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/knaresborough/henshaws-beer-festival-2023
Henshaws Beer Festival: What they say
“The Arts and Crafts Centre offers a unique outdoor setting for the festival with a large stage area, undercover spaces and outdoor and indoor seating.
“For last year’s event, we welcomed over 850 guests and served over 4,000 drinks, and this year given the addition of the Friday night we look forward to welcoming even more visitors.” – Henshaws Fundraising Development Manager Gemma Young
Henshaws Beer Festival: About Henshaws
Founded in 1837, Henshaws is one of the oldest charities in the UK, employing around 360 members of staff and 232 volunteers, who support individuals, families and their carers who are living with sight loss, as well as a range of other disabilities.
As well as its arts & crafts centre in Knaresborough, it also has Henshaws Specialist College in Starbeck, Harrogate providing day and residential places for young people aged 18 to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.