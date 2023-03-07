Everything you need to know about Harrogate Beer Festival 2023 which takes place this weekend

But what can we expect from Harrogate Beer Festival 2023? Here is our essential guide to everything you need to know.

What is its full name?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival.

The 32nd Harrogate Beer Festival will take place this weekend.

How long has it been going?

This is the 32nd year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is it?

Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Where is it?

The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What drinks will be available?

A wide-ranging selection of 40 cask ales and 10 kegged beers, not to forget wines, ciders, gins, prosecco and soft drinks.

Are local breweries involved?

Yes. Among the local independent breweries featured will be Daleside Brewery from Starbeck and Black Sheep Brewery from Masham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many people are expect to attend?

Typically, 3000 guests enjoy the festival each year.

Who organises it?

Harrogate and District Round Table, a not-for-profit voluntary organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who gets the proceeds?

100% of profits of Harrogate Beer Festival will go to Martin House Children’s Hospice, Samaritans and HELP! (Harrogate Living Easier Project).

How much has been raised in total for charity by Harrogate Beer Festival?

More than £500,000 has been donated to local charities to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there live music?

There will be lots of live music from local acts such as The Directors, Hot Sauce, Biz Denton and Robbie Miller.

DJ Mark Green will also be back providing non-stop jams.

Dancing is allowed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there food, as well as drink?

Yes.

How much does a day ticket cost?

When pre-booked, a one day standard ticket costs £18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This offers entry and three drinks of your choice (excludes gin).

Additional beer tokens can be purchased at the event.

Do you have to book tickets in advance?

No. You can gain entry on the day with a £20 day ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are VIP tickets available?

Yes. VIP ‘unlimited’ wristbands are available at £50.

Valid for one day, the VIP wristband offers unlimited drinks while stocks last.

Can I enjoy the event as a sponsor?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsorship packages for businesses are available ranging in price and content from Bronze, Silver and Gold – with exclusive savings on wristbands and unique offers on food and drink.

What are the opening times?

Harrogate Beer Festival: Session Times

Friday, March 10: Sponsors Only 13.30 -23.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, March 10: Sponsors/Public 19.00-23.00.

Saturday, March 11: Sponsors/Public 13.30-23.00.

Where can I get more information?