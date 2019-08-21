Event service company’s hole in one with BIGGA

Event service specialist Joe Manby Limited is celebrating a 30-year relationship with the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) after agreeing a new three-year contract for its annual Turf Management Exhibition (BTME).

The company has worked with BIGGA since 1991 and has been appointed to provide event services to the BTME show for the next three years from 2020.

The event takes place each January at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

BTME is the foremost turf management exhibition in Europe with exhibitors showcasing the latest trends, products and innovations in the industry, as well as a comprehensive professional development programme for the sector’s professionals.

Joe Manby Limited will provide shell scheme, electrics, carpeting, graphics and furniture, together with bespoke stand fitting to the show.

Richard Manby: “We’re delighted to have reached this agreement with BIGGA.

“Although we’ve worked on its annual show for more than three decades, no two events are ever the same and the show has grown significantly over that time by constantly improving the event experience for both delegates and visitors.

“We’re gratified to have received this recognition for our collaborative approach and to have played our part in the show’s success.”

Jim Croxton, chief executive at BIGGA said: “The team at Joe Manby Limited are an integral part of BTME’s success and we look forward to working with them over the next three years.

“Their collaborative approach successfully converts our ideas to reality and their years of experience are our reassurance that our ambitions are achievable and will be delivered smoothly and on time.

“I cannot recommend Joe Manby Limited highly enough.”